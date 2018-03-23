Transcript for Boyfriend in 'Gone Girl' case describes police targeting

We're back now with that ABC news exclusive and the so-called gone girl case. A couple involved in a bizarre kidnapping that police at one point called a hoax. Well, that couple telling their story. Amy, you sat down with them and this morning we're going to hear the boyfriend's side of the story. It is three years to the day since Denise Huskins was abducted from her boyfriend's California home in the middle of the night. Some in the media nicknamed her the gone girl after that story about a woman who stages her own kidnapping but it couple's ordeal was very real and they say the trauma from that night continues today. It's hard to believe we can actually speak and have a voice. We have moments of joy. But there's not a moment that we don't experience what happened. Reporter: It was just after 3:00 A.M. When Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn say they were suddenly woken up by a kidnapper and forced to drink sedatives while they were bound blindfolded and separated. Quinn believes they had been targeted for months. He knew all my bank account records. I was given multiple instructions by prerecorded messages, giving me instructions on what I was going to do and that I would have to accomplish some tanks to get the money for why they take Denise. Two installments of $8500. Yes, so he knew how much I could access. Reporter: But the next day with his girlfriend gone, he made the difficult decision to call the Vallejo police department and says it was a decision the assailant threatened would cost 29-year-old Huskins her life. When I was dialing 911, before I hit it I was thinking I might be killing her. And right when the police came they just kept on accusing me of were you partying? I gave them permission to search through my house and access to all my e-mail accounts because they were e-mailing my phone and interrogated me for 18 hours calling me a murderer. Telling me if you continue telling us this crazy story we're going to paint you as a cold, calculated monster. Reporter: Two days later Huskins was released from her kidnapper but the Vallejo police called the kidnapping a hoax. Mr. Quinn and miss Huskins has plundered valuable resources away from our community. What's it like to not be believed? And to be accused? It's one thing to not be believed. It's another thing to be actually attacked. It's -- sorry. It shakes you to your core because we believe that police are here to help and they're not here to make things worse. Reporter: 38-year-old Matthew muller was arrested. He pleaded guilty serving 40 years in prison. The police never publicly apologized to the couple and Huskins says they made her feel worthless. They had every opportunity to go, you know what, we made a mistake. And we're going to make sure this doesn't happen again. Huskins and Quinn just settled a $2.5 million civil lawsuit with the Vallejo police department last week. The Vallejo police declined to speak to ABC news until after that settlement has been signed. Quinn and Huskins say they're absolutely certain muller did not act alone and believe co-conspirators are still out there which is something they say that absolutely terrifies them. So, are police still investigating. No, the FBI says the case is closed. Authorities say they are not looking for any co-conspirators in this but continue to say the thing that bothers them the most, not being believed at that moment they believe when he took the phone from Aaron and he wasn't able to communicate with those kidnappers, he says if Denise had died he would be in prison for her murder. They both would have lost their lives. No public apology. They wrote one but they never announced it publicly. They did not. I talked to the Vallejo police department and said until that's signed they have no further comment. So much more to this story and you're going to have it tonight on "20/20." I certainly will. I like that show. Me too, David. See you then. David, we all love that

