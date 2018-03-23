Transcript for Bridge collapse survivor haunted by crushed car seat: 'Imagine if she had been there'

This morning we're hearing the 911 calls capturing the terror and chaos following the deadly bridge collapse in Miami. Eight. A. Now just a week after the collapse one of the survivors speaks exclusively would ABC news I thought somebody hit me from behind. Until. I did it aside and. And I sauls cars. Knowing that they were dead. There was no way addicts. Something like Katrina Oakley also the mother of a three year old little girl. With inside this crushed SUV the bridge narrowly missing the front seat. Her daughter was not in the car but her car seat in the back was entirely destroyed. That crosses land mines. Every second entity. That just because. It was one. 45147. My daughter was not a not car out of Neiman all. What I would've done. I don't know because. She's my life. Oh. We also on medical assistance says she suffered severe injuries to her back and head she's now filed a lawsuit against several engineering firms and construction companies. Alleging they failed in their duty to take all actions necessary to preserve the health safety and welfare of the general public. Traffic should not have been permitted to go underneath it. Until it was safe and there were indications well before this accident happened at this bridge had cracks the door safety concerns.

