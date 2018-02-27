Transcript for California city bans texting and walking

We are back with our big board. If you were thinking about texting while crossing the street, well, think again. In O California city, that's now illegal. And it could cost you a whole lot of money if you are caught. ABC's Nick watt joins us from Los Angeles with all the details. Good morning, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Well, listen in montclair, California, you will now get a $100 ticket if you're caught texting, talking on the phone, listening to music, even just looking at your phone while you're crossing. The only exception, if you're calling 911 at the time. We have all done it and it's a real serious problem. The number of texting pedestrians injured on America's streets is riding rapidly. Thousands of people every year, solutions are needed. On streets and on the sidewalks. Remember, this video from new Jersey last year. This is real life in the 21st century. This happens. Now, in parts of London they've tried wrapping padding around lampposts. They're trying something similar in saltzburg, Austria to stop cell phone zombies getting hurt. I think we've all seen that and all may have been a party to being one. Montclair is not the first U.S. City to pass a law like this, is it? Reporter: Absolutely not. Honolulu became the first major city to ban texting while crossing, a $15 fine for the first offense and Massachusetts right now is the first state to start a statewide ban. This problem is not going away. It's getting worse. We are getting worse. I think it would do us all good to put the phones away especially when crossing the streak. Unplug when you're walking. Thanks. Coming up we have the new Amazon shopping revolution. How you can see what furniture

