Transcript for California man buried in avalanche shares his harrowing survival story

Bigger 29 year old as it hot surviving a harrowing six minutes. After a sweeping avalanche came barreling through squaw valley near Lake Tahoe on Friday after nude trapping him and five others. But I in tenth loss. Again at about she in my house are. It felt like getting by truck. But dead. Completely turned into a nightmare where us getting tossed around. Responded that's no boards. Jobs puck snowboard providing a signal to the 100 searchers and rescue dogs responding. After about 45 seconds this now. I lost consciousness. It falsely and and I look up 85 or six minutes later once they had uncovered bad days. That Atalanta one of several tumbling across the country. Two snowmobile dollars losing their lines in Washington State including a police officer James Larson. Another avalanche near Yosemite bay carrying eight people all surviving the closing ski lifts across Mammoth Mountain. Every year more than a 150 people die an avalanche is worldwide. ABC's mad gunman learning the life saving tips firsthand. Cover your head to give yourself an air pocket. Tracks how much of their pocket. Another tip says an expert at avalanche airbag. You pull a trigger on a backpack and inflate the Arabic. Near panic a little bit like. What's in your car your bank can help you on top of the Yahoo! lynched Brevin Huck and his wife Caitlin this morning they continue on their three week snowboarding adventure. But not before stopping to purchase up as essential items we have Branyan shovels and probes. On weekends so we're house sat there us arts. Adding the big thing is it that. Situation next time locally there isn't one but it could very easily be someone else that goes down and we're on the side and we want to be in existence return the favor and help others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.