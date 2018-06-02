Transcript for Chaotic 911 calls released from deadly train accident

We move on to newly released 911 calls from that train crash in South Carolina. It reveals the chaos on board as the train barreled onto the wrong track and ABC's Steve osunsami has the latest. Everything is everywhere. We wrecked on a train. Reporter: These were the calls from the train for someone to come help and to come fast. There's babies on here bleeding out their heads. It's a lot of people are hurt. Reporter: It's just moments after an amtrak train on its way to Miami crashed head on into a freight train sitting on the tracks in South Carolina. Investigators say the train engineer realized the rail switch was set wrong sending his train to the track where the freight train was parked but by the time he put on the brakes it was already too late. That switch should have been lined so that that amtrak could have continued southbound as planned. Reporter: Amtrak says that csx was controlling the switches on that track manually and that late Saturday or early Sunday after they moved one of their freight trains from the main line, the switch was not flipped back. When amtrak 91 arrived, it too was shifted onto that same sidetrack and in less than 700 feet slammed into the parked freight train at more than 50 miles an hour. How many are injured? I cannot count right now. I cannot walk through because the car is bent. The seats came up off the floor, glass came out all over the train. Just bodies laying everywhere on top of one another. Reporter: The trains are running normally and directly behind me two people were killed and more than 100 hurt. We're told that switch was locked with a padlock. George. Oh, my goodness. Thanks very much.

