Transcript for Chinese space station debris could land in US

This weekend don't forget to look up. That massive Chinese space station is tumbling toward Earth and debris could hit this weekend but no one knows where it may land. Whit Johnson is in Los Angeles and, whit, I know you've been speaking to a scientist tracking it. Reporter: Robin, that's exactly right. This bus-size Chinese space station is now in a freefall and right now predictions from scientists put around 10:00 A.M. Sunday morning eastern time give are 0 take 16 hours or so. The window is shifting and narrowing down for when this doomed spacecraft will make its fiery plunge towards Earth. What goes up must come down. This morning scientists predicting 10 to 40% of the 19,000-pound space station could survive re-entry dropping from the sky sometime in Sunday, April 1st. Scientists at the aerospace corporation telling ABC news that if they knew more about how the Chinese spacecraft was built and what materials were used, they could make more accurate predictions. This is just the way these things work. We don't know exactly where it'll be. But we can say where it won't be. Reporter: Debris could land just about anywhere including a large stretch of the U.S. From northern California to New York. This is an uncontrolled entry. So they're not exactly sure where it will land. The odds are a trillion to one but can it happen. Ask Lottie Williams who was hit by materials while exercising in a park. It looked like fire. It was like this big ball of fire. We couldn't see anything. You couldn't hear anything. You didn't smell anything. If you see it coming, run. Uh-huh. Reporter: Now, space junk falls from the sky just about every day. This Chinese space station is expected to mostly break apart and burn up before ever hitting the ground. Still you're significantly more likely to win the mega millions jackpot than get hit, robin. I love how you talked to the scientist but I liked the woman,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.