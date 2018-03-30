Transcript for Coalition members killed in Syria

but want to get to that breaking news first. Russia with that new show of force testing an intercontinental ballistic missile, this comes as tensions escalate between Putin and the U.S. So let's go to our chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz. She has all the latest for us. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. If you want to ratchet up pressure, this is the way to do it. It can't be a coincidence that Russia releases video of the test launch of this powerful brand-new generation of nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles right in the middle of this diplomatic drama. This is one of the missiles Vladimir Putin bragged about when he unveiled a series of new nuclear weapons last month. It comes on the heels of the expulsion of those 60 U.S. Diplomats ordered out of Russia. That means American families packing up, their kids pulled from schools, we did the same thing to 60 Russian diplomats here, but that was, of course, in response to the nerve agent attack on the former British or on the former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain and the state department has not ruled out further action, robin. The state department was very clear about that. But, marha, they seem to be blindsided by some comments that the president made about Syria. Let's take a listen. We'll be coming out of Syria like very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. The state department seemed to not know anything about that, Martha. Reporter: Nor did the Pentagon, robin. It was a complete surprise and not sure who those other people would be, whether he means the Russians or someone else but it was even more surprising coming from Donald Trump, who always says he will never telegraph the enemy about our military planning or any sort of time line for withdrawal. Central command quickly released a statement saying their strategy is to defeat ISIS and they will continue to focus on that. Centcom also announced this morning that two coalition personnel have been killed and five wounded by an ied in Syria. A sad reminder of the ongoing threat there. Yes, thinking of those families affected. Thanks so much. We'll move on to the latest

