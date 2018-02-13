Now Playing: College students distribute 25K free socks to homeless

Now Playing: Murder suspect alleges teen girl put ad on Craigslist for a hit man to kill her

Now Playing: Obama portraits draw mixed reactions

Now Playing: Letter with powder sent to Trump Jr.'s apartment: Police

Now Playing: Rob Porter's first wife responds to Kellyanne Conway's domestic violence comments op-ed

Now Playing: Unilever threatens to pull advertising from Facebook and Google

Now Playing: Villacis Sisters: Why can't the country continue to invest in us?

Now Playing: Adam Rippon talks Olympic debut and Mike Pence

Now Playing: US figure skater makes history, landing triple axel at Olympics

Now Playing: The Obamas each unveil their official portraits

Now Playing: Community mourns death of 2 police department veterans

Now Playing: Some accusing Trump of double standards on memos

Now Playing: 3 police officers shot during domestic dispute in Detroit after 14-hour standoff

Now Playing: Probe into Grand Canyon helicopter crash focuses on critical piece of equipment

Now Playing: Trump's daughter-in-law goes to hospital after opening letter containing white powder

Now Playing: NFL linebacker Edwin Jackson, killed in a car crash, honored at Atlanta funeral

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Johnny Manziel says he was 'self-medicating with alcohol'

Now Playing: Milwaukee sheriff says he will be 'very strong' on decisions

Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after getting letter with white powder, police say