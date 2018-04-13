-
Now Playing: James Comey - An ABC News exclusive event airs Sunday night 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Comey book report
-
Now Playing: Former supermodel testifies in Cosby retrial
-
Now Playing: Russia warns US about possible Syria strike
-
Now Playing: RNC prepares aggressive plan to discredit Comey
-
Now Playing: Comey says Trump asked him to investigate 'dossier'
-
Now Playing: 32-year-old NBA rookie describes his dream come true
-
Now Playing: Martha Stewart demos how to make the perfect party centerpieces
-
Now Playing: Fashion icon on what it takes to be 'in charge'
-
Now Playing: 'Les Mis'-loving family sings live after viral singalong
-
Now Playing: Is the ice cream sundae overrated?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on the hottest spring accessories
-
Now Playing: Woman adopts baby from pregnant mother she met on a plane
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Infinity War' pre-sale tickets already breaking records
-
Now Playing: New study in mice explores how breast cancer surgery may trigger cancer spread
-
Now Playing: Uber expands into rental cars
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor speaks out on 'witch hunt'
-
Now Playing: Cosby defense asks for mistrial
-
Now Playing: A replacement for House Speaker Paul Ryan
-
Now Playing: US military awaits Trump's decision on Syria missile strikes