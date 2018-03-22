Transcript for Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

Now to Washington where congress has just unveiled a $1.3 trillion spending bill they need to pass before the deadline on Friday to avoid a government shutdown. Our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl has the latest on all that. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. Well, it looks like there will be no government shutdown but there will be lots of new government spending, as you say, $1.3 trillion to be exact to keep the government funded until October and it includes more than $650 billion in defense spending, the white house calling that the biggest increase since World War II, almost $4 billion for the opioid crisis, $1.6 billion for border security and improved background checks for gun purchases. It does not include money for new concrete border wall. Some new fencing, improvements to existing fences but no concrete border wall and no protection for the dreamers. The president is declaring victory although acknowledging the massive price tag saying in a tweet this morning, had to waste money on DEM giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new development and, robin, one group of conservatives in the house is calling this bill an insult to American taxpayers. All right, Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.