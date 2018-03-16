Transcript for Couple wrongly accused in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case breaks silence

And of people called her story stranger than fiction but isn't it true that truth is often. Stranger than fiction this is always strange because that law enforcement strange this let's say cable broke in my home. Threat my family friends or hurt person kidnapped. Charge ransom. If you just look at it that way as a kidnapping they they got distracted by. Other things. And they may charge if they came out and said. This is a kidnapping. Follow the evidence got to his back I want to talk about our growers like that certain once a ministry.

