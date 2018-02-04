Department store data breach could affect millions

Hackers have stolen more than 5 million credit and debit cards used at Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth locations.
1:44 | 04/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Department store data breach could affect millions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

