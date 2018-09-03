Transcript for New details on investigation into ex-Russian spy's poisoning

We want@ to turn to the breaking developments in the Russian spy mystery. A father and daughter poisoned in England, and now there are new concerns that that area could be contaminated. Terry Moran has the latest. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. This is a stunning and worrying development in this investigation. This morning, the announcement from the royal Marines. Beginning today, it's a military operation. The cleanup and securing of sites in the town of Salisbury which may have been used to attempt an assassination of sergei skripal and his daughter last Sunday. People with chemical warfare gear will be deployed for public safety, and remove contaminated on objects. After the government here assured people that Salisbury was safe, it is more feared, and investigators are still discovering its scope, Cecilia. A strange one. Terry, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.