New details on investigation into ex-Russian spy's poisoning

More
The U.K. Royal Marines have declared the cleanup and securing of sites a military operation in the town of Salisbury, England, where the former spy and his daughter were allegedly poisoned.
1:04 | 03/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details on investigation into ex-Russian spy's poisoning
We want@ to turn to the breaking developments in the Russian spy mystery. A father and daughter poisoned in England, and now there are new concerns that that area could be contaminated. Terry Moran has the latest. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. This is a stunning and worrying development in this investigation. This morning, the announcement from the royal Marines. Beginning today, it's a military operation. The cleanup and securing of sites in the town of Salisbury which may have been used to attempt an assassination of sergei skripal and his daughter last Sunday. People with chemical warfare gear will be deployed for public safety, and remove contaminated on objects. After the government here assured people that Salisbury was safe, it is more feared, and investigators are still discovering its scope, Cecilia. A strange one. Terry, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53633294,"title":"New details on investigation into ex-Russian spy's poisoning","duration":"1:04","description":"The U.K. Royal Marines have declared the cleanup and securing of sites a military operation in the town of Salisbury, England, where the former spy and his daughter were allegedly poisoned.","url":"/GMA/News/video/details-investigation-russian-spys-poisoning-53633294","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.