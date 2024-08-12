Election 2024 updates: Trump to be interviewed by Elon Musk on Monday night

Trump posted on X for the first time in nearly a year ahead of his conversation with Elon Musk scheduled for Monday night.

The video posted is a previously released campaign ad referencing his multiple indictments and telling supporters, "They are not coming after me, they are coming after you."

The last time Trump posted on X was Aug. 24, 2023. It was a picture of his mugshot from Fulton County, when he turned himself in to authorities following his election interference indictment in Georgia.

-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim