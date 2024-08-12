Live

Election 2024 updates: Trump to be interviewed by Elon Musk on Monday night

Musk endorsed Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt.

ByJulia Reinstein
Last Updated: August 12, 2024, 12:30 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have wrapped up a battleground state blitz as Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance campaigned on behalf of himself and former President Donald Trump.

8 minutes ago

Trump posts on X ahead of Musk interview

Trump posted on X for the first time in nearly a year ahead of his conversation with Elon Musk scheduled for Monday night.

The video posted is a previously released campaign ad referencing his multiple indictments and telling supporters, "They are not coming after me, they are coming after you."

The last time Trump posted on X was Aug. 24, 2023. It was a picture of his mugshot from Fulton County, when he turned himself in to authorities following his election interference indictment in Georgia.

-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim

8 hour and 28 minutes ago

Trump to be interviewed by Elon Musk tonight

Trump, in a post to his conservative social media site Truth Social, announced he will be interviewed live by Musk on X at 8 p.m. ET.

It will mark a major return for Trump to X, formerly known as Twitter, since he was banned from the site following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was reinstated in late 2022 but declined to become active on the site again, despite boasting 88 million followers.

Musk endorsed Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president. Recently, Musk has amplified misinformation about voting and elections on his X feed.

8 hour and 50 minutes ago

Walz discusses 'whirlwind' 1st week on the campaign trail

In a video posted on his X account, the Minnesota governor discussed what he called "not a normal week" since being named as Harris' running mate.

Walz confirmed some details reported previously by ABC News and others, including that he informed Harris' vetting team that he had not used a teleprompter before.

"Not a normal week, which is a good thing. Started by missing a call from the Vice President, pretty important one. And then got that call and honored to join the ticket with Kamala Harris to take us in a great direction," Walz said.

"After that, it has been a whirlwind. We got on a plane and we flew to Philly, and they told me that in an hour I'd be giving a speech and there would be a teleprompter, something I had never used in my life, so certainly terrified, but was lifted up by the folks in Philly."

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

8 hour and 51 minutes ago

Harris wraps battleground state blitz, Vance makes rounds on Sunday shows

Over the weekend, Harris closed out a cross-country tour that included stops in battleground states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona, as well as North Carolina and Nevada.

New polling released Saturday showed Harris taking the lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. The New York Times/Siena College polls showed Harris at 50% among likely voters in each state, while Trump polled at 46%.

Vance, too, campaigned in key 2024 states and made the rounds on the Sunday shows. During his cable news appearances, Vance reiterated campaign talking points on immigration and repeatedly hit Harris for not sitting down for extensive media interviews and laying out her agenda. Harris has done brief gaggles with reporters and said she'd unveil an economic policy platform this week.