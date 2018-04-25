Transcript for New details about suspect in deadly Toronto attack

Now to new details about that deadly van attack in Toronto. This morning, we're learning more about the suspect. Including a cryptic Facebook message that was posted on his account right before the massacre. Tom llamas is back from Toronto. Tom, ten people were killed. 14 injured. And most of the victims were women. Reporter: This is a new twist in the case. Police said in a news conference yesterday args majority of the injured victims are women. A possible clue as they try to find a motive. This morning, new stories of people trying to save lives during the Toronto van attack. I chased him down. I wanted to get his license plate number. I started honking my horn. Nonstop, continuously, rolled down my window. Started shouting. Reporter: We're learning more about the alleged driver, 25-year-old alek Minassian. Police say he killed 10 and injured 14 others as he zigzagged from the street, to the sidewalk. His father leaving court yesterday. Weeping after his son was charged. You were crying in court. Can you tell us what you're feeling right now? I'm sorry. Reporter: Minassian said to have taken to social media just before the attack. The accused is alleged to have posted a cryptic message on Facebook minutes before he began driving the rented van. Reporter: That message including these words, all hail supreme gentleman Elliot Rodger. He murdered six people in a killing spree near the campus of U.C. Santa Barbara. Before the attack, Rodger said he wanted to punish women for reskrekting him. Can you say if the suspect was frustrated with his relationships with women? Again, because that's part of the evidence, that is part of the investigation. Reporter: The injured victims predominantly women ranging from their 20s to their 80s. They hope to get answers from Minassian, who was taken live. He threatened he has a gun though unarmed. I have a gun in my pocket. I don't care. Get down! Reporter: Constable lamb takes him down. You spoke to officer lamb. Why debt he fire his weapon? He was reading all the Kus. Looking what was going on. If he would have seen an immediate threat, where there was imminent death or grievous bodily harm, he would is used his firearm. Reporter: It was remarkable restraint and remarkable training. We spoke to one of the killer's high school classmates. He says as a teen, Minassian was bullied, had a nervous tic, and had problems making eye contact. No one he spoke to thought Minassian was capable of this. How was it when you left Toronto? This just doesn't happen there. They were this shock. Reporter: We see it on the news here. In Canada, this stuff has not happened. It worked them to their core. They have started opening sections of this major interstate. We saw people walking down the street with plowers, setting up makeshift member reels. There are new developments in the Tennessee waffle house shooting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.