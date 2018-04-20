Transcript for Disgraced gymnastics doctor's alleged victims file new lawsuits

And two new lawsuits have been filed in the USA gymnastics scandal those suits were filed by seven women against former doctor Larry Nasser. Michigan State University where Nasser used to work and USA gymnastics. One of the suit also targets and international gymnastics organization. The warming claims the school and both gymnastics bodies fell to reveal masters abuse to other victims their families and authorities. No fifteen year old snapped experiences. No young woman have to feel violated and that her body is no longer her own. That if she were to speak out that it would not be heard because how could such an accredited doctor do such a thing. Trust is something that I struggle went and I can Trace it back to this. I kept thinking that nothing happens and I was crazy for thinking otherwise. I kept thinking it could not have been abuse because how would I go about my life normally that happen. I know now just how wrong analysts. I didn't even know I was a victim until reading another line story. A story where she describes her treatment. And it was the same treatment that I was given. But she called it abuse. Reading math that was the moment that the humiliation hit me and I realize what really happened. An Allentown and run because tonight nine years ago what happened to me. Should and I have known that the treatment and help me. I'm still dealing with these questions and self doubt that they brought me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.