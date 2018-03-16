Transcript for Donald Trump Jr., wife to divorce

There's also news this morning about trump's family. Vanessa trump, Donald Trump jr.'s wife has filed for divorce. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. The couple confirming this in a statement we're about to show you filing for divorce in Manhattan supreme court. Following 12 years of marriage and five children, Donald Trump Jr. And his wife Vanessa are filing for divorce, one of the last times the family was pictured together was in this Instagram photo don junior posted in February celebrating their son's birthday in palm beach. The couple putting out a statement saying we will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time. The president introduced the couple back in 2003. Vanessa, a former model. Just last month Vanessa and her mother were hospitalized as a precaution after she opened an envelope containing a white powdery substance later determined to be cornstarch. Don junior immediately responded on Twitter tweeting no one should ever have to deal with this kind of sickening behavior. Now, I have had the chance to terview don junior over the years. He's always taken pride in being a family man and spoken flowingly of his wife and children. No doubt a tough time for the trump family including the president who is close to don and Vanessa's children. Thank you. We turn to those bracket busting games shaking up March

