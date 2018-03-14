Transcript for East Coast digs out from 3rd nor'easter

After that third nor'easter, I didn't even want to say it out loud, in two weeks, get ready. There is more snow on the way. More snow days to come and Adrienne Bankert -- I can't even speak, Adrienne. Help me out here. I don't want more snow. You're in Boston where they got buried. Reporter: I think a lot of people in Boston are speechless too. The sun is out, oh, my goodness but look behind us. People will be busy digging out their cars. Check out this car swallowed by snow all over the sidewalks. They'll have to clear the streets and, again, record snowfall for the city of Boston. More than 14 inches. It's also another snow day. Check it out. There's a high school here like many Boston schools or all Boston schools that will be closed. I know parents are probably celebrating, yeah, two days with your kids at home. This is what's fun. Our affiliate WMUR in downtown derry, New Hampshire, caught a woman getting around a little differently than you might expect. She was cross-country skiing down this street. The affiliate there WMUR reporter Siobhan Lopez chasing her down. Great shot there. And in spite of all of this snow and power outages we like to smile a little bit on this wonderful Wednesday. Boston police tweeting out one of our favorite moments of the day, wicked storm coming. Park your car. That's my impersonation. Of course, people in Boston are not allow the to park on any particular street without it being designated. A new baby was born yesterday. We had a snow baby. Back to you. You've been there so long she has the accent down.

