Transcript for East Coast storm causes travel delays, accidents

All that snow, rain and ice is leading to travel chaos for more thank 5,000 flights were canceled in the past two days and hundreds of accidents reported across the northeast. ABC's gio Benitez is on the road in Long Island, New York, and, gio, how is it looking out there? Oh, Michael, good morning to you. Listen, it's a little bit of a mess and want to take a look at our road cam. You can see all of this snow that's going on all around because the snow is actually still falling here on long Island and here on this particular road, the snow is actually sticking but on the highways when you go on the highways the snow is not sticking when it falls and creating that sort of wet sheen, that black ice on the roads because the temperature right now is about 31, 32 degrees so you have to be careful and watch for that sheen when you're driving during that morning commute because that's what gets very, very dangerous, Michael. And, gio, what if you park the car and going to travel by plane or train, how is that looking for you? Reporter: All right, so yesterday more than 4,000 flights canceled. Really an incredible amount. Some airlines and airports just canceled operations altogether. Over in Baltimore, some airlines actually ran out of the de-icing fluid so that stranded even more planes. That's going to cause a mess today because today you have cancellations too, more than 600 flights have already been canceled today and over on train, you've got delay, Michael. I think they're just delaying flights everywhere. Tough if you try to travel today.

