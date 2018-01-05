Transcript for EPA whistleblower says Scott Pruitt 'lied'

Now we turn to embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and congress launching an investigation. Now, the whistle-blower who says Pruitt lied to congress last week is speaking exclusively to ABC's Kyra Phillips. Good morning, Kyra. Reporter: Robin, good to see you. Here's what we have that's new. ABC news has learned that congress is now expanding its probe into embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt over those allegations of lavish spending with taxpayer dollars and lawmakers are now requesting more than a thousand pages of documents from the EPA and his former head of security. This comes as an EPA whistle-blower tells ABC news in an exclusive interview he was fired after reporting a laundry list of what he considered to be red flags. Overnight, the whistle-blower who calls his former boss a liar is speaking out. It was just days ago EPA chief Scott Pruitt telling congress he never retaliated against staffers who defied him. I don't ever recall a conversation or -- Was he just straight out lying? Bold-face lying. Reporter: Now Kevin Chmielewski, a trump campaign veteran. He's great. Reporter: And later deputy chief of staff at the EPA tells ABC news after he raised concerns over what he considered to be lavish spending by Pruitt, a manager said he had to go. Hey, administrator Pruitt either wants me to fire you or put you in an office that he doesn't have to see you again. Reporter: Pruitt under fire for renting a room in a capitol hill town house tied to a top lobbyist for 50 bucks a night and allegations he improperly spent thousands in taxpayer upon including first class plane tickets to Morocco. That's where Chmielewski who was asked to approve the charges for Pruitt and one of his top aides said he drew the line. I refused to do it and once again, I think that was some of the beginning of the retaliation. Reporter: Congress now summoning Pruitt's head of security, nine to Perrotta about alleged death threats used to justify 'tis security detail. President trump still standing behind Scott Pruitt while the EPA chief says he has no plans to resign. Even though 170 members of congress including some Republicans want him out. Robin. High number there. All right, Kyra, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.