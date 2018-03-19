Transcript for New explosion in Austin injures 2: Police

Why they call it madness. First, the breaking news. Another explosion in Austin, Texas. The fourth in less than three week. Federal investigators are on the scene. Residents told to stay in their homes. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest. Reporter: This morning -- There's a loud explosion. Reporter: Federal agents and police sweeping this neighborhood in Austin, Texas, after a fourth explosion rocked a home in less than 20 days. We need to lock down a two-block perimeter. There's a nail in the wound of one of the subjects. Reporter: The detonation injuring two men in their 20s. Both rushed to an area hospital. We walked out, hear so many sirens. Reporter: Overnight, police extending a lockdown until 10:00 this morning. Urging residents within a mile and half raid use to stay in their homes. Even school bus can't access the affected areas. We need the community to have an extra level of vigilance. It's a real situation now. Not, oh, don't touch any packages. No, seriously, if you see anything weird and stressing it to your children. Reporter: This latest incident coming 17 days after the first reported explosion just a few miles away. Police have fold up on more than 700 phone calls about suspicious packages in the Austin area. Authorities investigating where last night's attack was in response to to press briefing. There's an increase in the reward. Reporter: The blast coming hours after the police department offered $110,000 reward. We need that tip. You may have the one piece of information that lets us put this all together. Reporter: The bombings were meant to send a message. The packages were designed to look innocent. Unassuming. ABC news learning the bombs were built using nuts, bolts, nails, and metal pieces at shrapnel. They believe the suspect is highly skilled, since he's able to move the packages without detonating them. Police are deeply concerned that the sustained nature of these atacts is making it painfully clear that Austin as a serial bombing on its hands. Thank you, Pierre. We're joined by Austin major Steve Adler and Austin police

