Transcript for Fired FBI official authorized criminal probe of Sessions: Sources

Also new developments in the Russia investigation this morning. Attorney general Jeff sessions is now facing scrutiny after that story first reported by ABC news that beforele sessions fired deputy attorney general Andrew Mccabe that Mccabe had been investigating sessions. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest on the story he broke with the team here. Reporter: Good morning. The feud between the FBI's former number two in command and the attorney general took on a different twist after we learned that Andrew Mccabe had tried to investigate Jeff sessions. This morning, members of congress demanding answers about attorney general Jeff sessions' Friday night firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew Mccabe. This after our report that Mccabe launched a criminal investigation about a year ago looking into whether sessions intentionally misled congress about his interactions with Russians when he was a top adviser to the trump campaign. The probe triggered in part by this critical moment during sessions' confirmation hearing when he was asked what he would do if there was any evidence that anyone affiliated with the trump campaign communicated with the Russian government. I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't -- did not have communications with the Russians. Reporter: It turns out sessions met at least twice with the Russian ambassador, meetings he says were routine and that had nothing to do with the campaign. But Democrats were screaming for answers and Mccabe launched his investigation. It was ultimately closed with no action. And the source close to sessions tells us that he did not know about the probe when he fired Mccabe last week. Sessions said he fired Mccabe because the justice department inspector general concluded Mccabe leaked information to the media and lacked candor when speaking to investigators, something Mccabe has flatly denied. I wanted to ask about the talk about our information on Facebook being used and you have new reporting from our team the special counsel is now asking questions about the relationship between the trump campaign, the RNC and that company, Cambridge analytica? Reporter: That's right. Mueller has been quietly interviewing RNC staffers to find out about Cambridge analytica's role in the 2016 election and the trump campaign,

