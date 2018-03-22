-
Now Playing: Trump blasts FBI, Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions pushing FBI director to clean house at top of agency
-
Now Playing: Parents claim newborn taken from hospital by tribal police
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg speaks out on data scandal
-
Now Playing: Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms
-
Now Playing: Fired FBI official authorized criminal probe of Sessions: Sources
-
Now Playing: New details emerge about Austin bombing suspect
-
Now Playing: Latest winter storm leaves thousands without power
-
Now Playing: Parts of East Coast buried in snow and ice
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Richard Branson shares advice for how to make a 'positive difference'
-
Now Playing: Artist creates masterpieces out of bananas
-
Now Playing: Entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson and his daughter on how to love your job
-
Now Playing: Sean Paul, David Guetta and Becky G perform 'Mad Love' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz dish on 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff 'Station 19'
-
Now Playing: James McAvoy opens up about 'Sherlock Gnomes' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: San Francisco sues home improvement service
-
Now Playing: Parents of 12-year-old girl who committed suicide speak out about cyberbullying
-
Now Playing: Facebook stock drops amid data fallout
-
Now Playing: Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on alleged Trump affair
-
Now Playing: 3 women pursue legal action against Trump