Transcript for Ford and Domino's test self-driving delivery cars

We're back now with what could be the future of pizza delivery. This all happened on the roads Miami. Ford is working with domino's testing out self-driving cars to make deliveries. Gio Benitez has the story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, Michael. Good morning. Listen, it's rush hour here in New York City and right now, of course, only human drivers flood these streets but that could change in just a few years. Are you guys okay? That 30 minutes just went by so fast. Reporter: Domino's promises piping hot pizza delivered in 30 minutes or less. I could take a trip around the block to give you time. Nope. Reporter: But it might not be loan before that delivery person is out of a job. Ford announcing Tuesday it's teaming up with domino's to test out self-driving pizza delivery cars in Miami. Here's how it works. Some customers who order their pizza digitally are given a self-driving delivery option. If they select yes, they receive a series of text updates this will their pizza arrives outside their home in this e-of-the-art Ford fusion. They enter a code into the tablet and they've got a pizza. You got it. Reporter: For now Ford is manning these autonomous car models with drivers to map out the city and perfect their technology. But the car giant telling ABC news it hopes to have fully autonomous cars on the road by 2021. It certainly could be the technology has the potential to be amazing, to be life-saving. The question is, is it ready today? Does it need to be on the roads immediately? Reporter: Experts say the driverless technology is in demand so much and has come dough far. Even the California DMV announced Monday it will allow companies to test their self-driving cars on its roads without any backup safety driver behind that wheel starting in April. If something goes wrong at this stage in the development of self-driving vehicles, it could set back the technology and consumer acceptance of the technology decades. Reporter: Ford telling ABC news, safety is the top priority. Adding that the self-driving software goes through a rigorous process of testing on test tracks and in simulation to achieve an appropriate level of readiness. By the way, Ford says its biggest challenge is going to be getting people out of the door off that couch and outside to get that pizza. Michael. All right, thank you so much, gio. And you know what, that is literally why you order pizza in in New York City. I don't want to get off the couch. I don't want to get out of my pajamas. Now I have to go downstairs to get it 30 minutes or less in traffic. We need to get little caesars on board then we're talking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.