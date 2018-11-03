Freezer malfunction may have made patients' eggs and embryos not viable

More
Many planning to sue the clinic as the hospital investigates how this could have happened.
2:35 | 03/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Freezer malfunction may have made patients' eggs and embryos not viable

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53665398,"title":"Freezer malfunction may have made patients' eggs and embryos not viable","duration":"2:35","description":"Many planning to sue the clinic as the hospital investigates how this could have happened.","url":"/GMA/News/video/freezer-malfunction-made-patients-eggs-embryos-viable-53665398","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.