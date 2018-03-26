Transcript for Groundhog under fire as winter weather continues

We're back with the question we're all asking. When will winter end? On ground hog day, punxsutawney Phil promised just six weeks left of winter. We're seven weeks out. A sheriff's office in Pennsylvania is mad. They're demanding answers from Phil. A wanted poster for deception. What's going on? We don't want to take it anymore. Last night, Michael, you tweeted a picture of the snow. It was snowing. You're like, what's up with that? I hear it all the time. When is this going to end? Our fourth nor'easter of the month on the first day of spring? Travel nightmare there. Indianapolis over the weekend, the second largest snowfall of March history. Some people, the the first day of spring, they cut the grass. This guy said, no, even though I got a blizzard, I gotta cut the grass. He's in denial. Monroe count Ty. They issued this wanted poster. Phil, for deception. Well, Phil's hometown, they're not having anything of it. The police there are putting Phil in protective security. All right. Protecting their own. And Phil put out a statement. He said, arrest mother nature. Don't arrest the messenger. Your motto. Either way, Phil is a wanted rodent. When is spring coming? You still haven't answered the the question. May, June, July. It's coming. Yeah. Winter's here. You know what is here?

