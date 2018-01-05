Transcript for One-handed NFL draftee inspires others

We're back now with more on the story that's inspiring so many, shaquem griffin, the football player with one hand picked up by the Seattle Seahawks in the draft. One of his biggest fan, this young cheerleader, 12-year-old Julianna Linton, her message to shaquem is going viral. Take a look. Hi, shaquem. It's Julianna. I love watching you play football in college and I can't wait to cheer you on in the NFL. Good luck. Bye. Making it look so easy. Well, Julianna and her mom Kathleen are joining us now from Houston, Texas. Good morning, you two. How are you? Good morning. How are you? We are great. You know, Julianna, I want to start with you. Why did you make this video for shaquem? I wanted to wish him luck in the NFL draft. And while your luck paid off for him because he was picked in the draft by the Seattle Seahawks and a manager people have watched this video of you sending him that message doing that flip. What does that mean to you? I was really happy for him and I did not think that would be that popular. It has. I can only imagine how proud you are of your beloved daughter. Talk about how he has helped her and inspired her. He's extremely inspiring to lots of kids that have different types of conditions. He shows that there's no limb takes to anything you can do, anything you want. Just because you might look a little different than somebody else it doesn't mean that it's going to stop you and Julianna has that statement can do attitude. She always has and they've become little friends just from 15ing a common bond. I love the picture of the two of them that we're seeing. That's sweet. That's from a couple of years ago when they played -- when UCF played the university of Houston. Julianna had the opportunity to cheer on the field and met shaquem right after the game. Wonderful. We want to thank you two for joining us and know the Seattle Seahawks now have another fan, her name is Julianna. Absolutely. All right, thank you both so much and have a great day. We really appreciate it. Thank you. You too. You got it. Just watching clips of him playing football you would never know. The guy is an amazing player.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.