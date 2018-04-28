Intense manhunt for man accused of killing cop in Maine More Suspect John Williams has been on the run for four days. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Intense manhunt for man accused of killing cop in Maine This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Manhunt in Texas for Suspected Cop Killer

Now Playing: Tom Brokaw responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Now Playing: Investigation into violent police arrest of ex-NFL player

Now Playing: Intense manhunt for man accused of killing cop in Maine

Now Playing: Trump sounds off on Russia investigation, Iran and Korean peninsula

Now Playing: How to make your day more productive

Now Playing: These doctors transformed into superheroes

Now Playing: Bill Cosby guilty on all charges

Now Playing: Kylie Minogue performs 'Stop Me From Falling' live

Now Playing: Kylie Minogue surprises her super-fans live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Kylie Minogue performs 'Dancing' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: After years in a wheelchair, man walks down the aisle on his wedding day

Now Playing: Navigating 'mansplaining' at work in a post-#MeToo world

Now Playing: Newborn Prince Louis's name has family history

Now Playing: More children being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in recent years

Now Playing: Halsey says she will freeze her eggs at 23 because of endometriosis

Now Playing: NFL player walks after serious spine injury

Now Playing: New details on capture of 'Golden State Killer'

Now Playing: Tom Brokaw accused of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate reveal son's name Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54799852,"title":"Intense manhunt for man accused of killing cop in Maine","duration":"2:22","description":"Suspect John Williams has been on the run for four days.","url":"/GMA/News/video/intense-manhunt-man-accused-killing-cop-maine-54799852","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}