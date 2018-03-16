Transcript for Investigators search for cause of Florida bridge collapse

Thank you, George. Investigators as Victor said are on the scene trying to determine what went wrong. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley has more and, David, they're looking at how this so-called instant bridge was constructed. Reporter: Absolutely, Michael. We have learned that there was testing going on at that bridge yesterday before the collapse and reportedly some tensioning of the cables that hold it but investigators are going to want to know everything about how this bridge was built. It's nicknamed an instant bridge actually called accelerated bridge construction touted as a modern safe way to erect a bridge, prefab it like this one on the side of the road and then in just a few hours move it into place improving safety and construction but this bridge either during or after a stress test yet morning collapsed. In the rubble a vehicle amonging to an engineering firm which does such stress tests. That company did not return calls asking if it was conducting those tests. And overnight, Florida senator Marco Rubio tweeting, the cables that suspend that bridge loosened and the engineering firm ordered that they be tightened. They were being tightened when it collapsed. NTSB investigators arrived on the scene overnight and will be looking at everything. Look at the construction technique, look at the materials. All these things are factors into the construction of a bridge and its safety. Reporter: Also this morning, the Florida department of transportation taking the remarkable step of revealing that the university which was in charge of the project did not hire a, quote, pre-approved company to do what's called a secondary design check on the bridge. Now, the design company and the construction company are expressing their condolences to those who were lost and say they will fully support the investigation. Cecilia, quite often there is more than one cause that leads to a collapse like this.

