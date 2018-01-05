Investigators search for more victims of 'Golden State Killer'

More
Investigators are examining whether a breakup decades ago launched suspected killer Joseph DeAngelo, 72, into a murderous rage.
2:54 | 05/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators search for more victims of 'Golden State Killer'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54848884,"title":"Investigators search for more victims of 'Golden State Killer'","duration":"2:54","description":"Investigators are examining whether a breakup decades ago launched suspected killer Joseph DeAngelo, 72, into a murderous rage.","url":"/GMA/News/video/investigators-search-victims-golden-state-killer-54848884","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.