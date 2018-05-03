Transcript for Jared Kushner at center of White House turmoil

These have been uncertain days. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more on this. Let's begin with Jared shner. A series of stories last week. The with the joked about him Saturday night. But the bricks with piling up on his back. . Reporter: An absolutely devastating number of stories. Bibi Netanyahu will be here today. Jared Kushner has the middle East peace portfolio. The peace process is all but dead at this point. Kushner is dealing with his downgraded security clearance and this story after story of bad news. But the joke the president said hit close to home. He said, you know, we were late tonight, because Jared could not get through security. Funny line, but also one that reflects the reality here. His position in the white house is severely diminished. The truth hurts a little bit. The president announced tariffs last week. Still waiting for the formal announcement. The president up and tweeting about it. I spoke to his commerce secretary yesterday, Wilbur Ross, he seemed to open the door on the timing and maybe the scope. Reporter: This announcement caught even by surprise. Including the top economic advisers. And one quote from Wilbur Ross yesterday really stuck out to me. He id, about whether or not the president would go through on these tariffs, quote, what he has said he has said. If he says something different, it will be something different. Well, that is true. Reporter: A major economic decision, George. Major economic news. We haven't seen the paperwork. Nobody really knows if the president will fully go through with it. We have seen a lot of reaction from overseas. We now have a date for my exclusive interview with James Comey. His first since been fired by president trump. A special edition of "20/20" on Sunday night, April 15th. Let's go to rob.

