Transcript for Judge rejects Stormy Daniels' lawyer's bid to depose Trump

President trump is also facing that legal battle with adult film star stormy Daniels but this morning a setback for her team. A federal judge saying her lawyers can't depose the president, not yet anyway. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with the latest on all this. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. Stormy Daniels who claims she was threatened into silence afr a sexual encounter with Donald Trump might still get her day in court but not in the near future. A judge pumping the brakes on her lawsuit against the president. This morning, adult film star stormy Daniels dealing with the legal setback. A federal judge denying her request to proceed to a speedy jury trial in her lawsuit against the president. The reason, U.S. District court judge James Otero said her side failed to follow the court's procedural requirements that attempts to depose the president and his attorney were premature. I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar or people thinking that I did this for money. Reporter: Daniels is suing the president to break a hush agreement surrounding an alleged sexual affair she says she had with him back in 2006 which included a $130,000 payment by Cohen for her to stay silent. Dani Daniels' attorney said the judge anticipate decision showed something promising, that Daniels could potentially get a jury trial. When we refile the motion there is no guarantee, I am highly comfortable accident that the court is going to order that president trump, Mr. Cohen are going T sit for deposition and we'll have a trial by jury. Reporter: Cohen's spokesamerican describes the decision as a legal smackdown to both Daniels and her attorney Michael avenatti. I think his goal is to one day depose the president because it's good for his ego to be able to depose the president. Reporter: A footnote in the court decision may be a warning. The judge writing in part, the parties are advised that the instant litigation is not the most important matter on the court's docket. Was the judge sending you a message. No, not at all. What the judge is saying is we don't necessarily get to jump to the front of the line and we never sought to jump to the front of the line. Reporter: That judge, James Otero was nominated to the bench by president George W. Bush and Michael avenatti has prior experience in that court and with that judge. Robin. All right, Tom, thank you.

