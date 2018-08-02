Transcript for Lawmakers race to strike a $500B budget deal

The white house also watching that budget battle in congress. Lawmakers are racing to strike a deal before midnight to avoid another government shutdown. The senate agreeing on a breakthrough bipartisan plan but house democratic leader Nancy Pelosi saying no way in a speech for the record books. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more on capitol hill for us. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The president said he wanted a shutdown over immigration. But lawmakers are ignoring his request, instead this morning they're poised to do something we haven't seen in quite some time, pass a bipartisan spending bill. This senate deal would include big boosts in defense and domestic spending including billions to fight the opioid crisis, fund child care for low-income families and help the nation's veterans. What is not included in this two-year deal, any action on immigration or funding for the president's border wall. Now what will the house do and both Republicans and Democrats have voiced some opposition to it. So what are the chances of a shutdown at midnight? Reporter: Yeah, robin, I have talked to many house conservatives who are furious with how this deal would add to the deficit. They say it is reckless, irresponsible, calling it a debt junkie's dream and others say they cannot support it without more assurances to act on immigration. Nancy Pelosi took to the house Noor for eight hours speaking out about the need to protect dreamers. That's setting a new record here on the hill. But despite all of this, all signs indicate that this bill is likely to pass later today, avoiding another shutdown, robin.

