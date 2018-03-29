Malala returns to Pakistan for 1st time since Taliban shooting

Malala Yousafzai, now 20 and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, returned to her home country for the first time since 2012.
0:39 | 03/29/18

Transcript for Malala returns to Pakistan for 1st time since Taliban shooting
emotional trip for Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel peace prize winner ever returned to Pakistan this morning for the first time since she was shot by the Taliban. That was in 2012. She was attacked for championing girls' education and Malala is now 20 years old and met with Pakistan's prime minister this morning. Is planning to stay in Pakistan until Sunday. What an inspiring moment this is for that country and for Malala. She's talked about it over the years about her desire to go back. Her safety was always an issue so I know that she is so happy and so proud to be home and we certainly feel the same way for her. You had the privilege of spending time with her. Such an incredible young woman. So happy to know she's back in her home country of Pakistan.

