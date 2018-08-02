Transcript for Manhunt underway for suspected Las Vegas serial shooter

We get the latest on the search for a serial killer in Las Vegas. Police believe the same person shot four victims killing two of them. ABC's Marcus Moore is tracking the case from Las Vegas this morning. Marcus, surveillance video key to this case. Reporter: George, that surveillance video is key and one of these attacks happened just off of the Las Vegas strip where we are this morning and investigators believe the killer is specifically targeting the city's homeless. Overnight police work to track down a cold-blooded killer, security cameras capturing this terrifying moment police say the suspect fired multiple rounds murdering a homeless man in las Vegas in his most recent attack. It really does seem to be, captain, with this incredibly clear video of the vehicle and then the video of the suspect, someone has to know -- We think that someone knows who this person is or they may have talked about it. Reporter: The attacks spanning four days. The first shooting around 12:30 A.M. On January 29th in logangale, about an hour north of Las Vegas. The suspect reportedly asked for directions then fired several rounds wounding a man outside a convenience store. About 2 1/2 hours later at 3:06:00 A.M., the shooter killed his first victim. Then at 7:13, targeting a third man near the famous Las Vegas strip, that victim shot in the head but survived. And then four days later, 64-year-old James Lewis, a homeless veteran was murdered as he slept. This morning his daughter is heartbroken and angry. As much as I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm absolutely angry that people that have nothing, you want to do bodily harm to them and take their lives. It's just -- I can't wrap my head around it. Reporter: The Vegas shootings bear a striking resemblance to serial attacks in Tampa where investigators spent five weeks hunting for the man behind four slayings within a one-mile railous last fall and series of shootings in Phoenix where police are still searching for a suspect in nine murders over a three-week period. And Las Vegas police have a lot of very good surveillance video, but they don't have a license plate and captain plumber told me if they can get that number, George, it will be a game changer for them in this investigation. Let's hope for that. Thanks very much.

