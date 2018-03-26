Transcript for Will March for Our Lives get Congress to act on gun control?

interest. Moving on to the huge March for our lives rallies. All across the country and world over the weekend. Hundreds of thousands taking to the streets. Calling for action to stop gun violence. The biggest rally there in D.C., where 11-year-old Naomi wadler made a powerful speech about African-American women. She had challenging words for lawmakers. We know life is not equal for everyone. And we know what is right and wrong. We also know that we stand in the shadow of the capitol. And we know that we have seven short years until we, too, have the right to vote. Just one of the many powerful speeches over the weekend. Mary Bruce is here with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. In Washington and around the world, we saw hundreds of thousands of protesters demand gun control. Survivors making passionate pleas. Young activists sending a warning to politicians. Be wa beware, the voters are coming. Right now, Republican leaders have little to no appetite to work on guns. They have taken steps to shore up existing background checks. It is unlikely to see them take on sweeping legislation. Marco Rubio says he respects the views of the protesters. But the that many other Americans do not support a gun ban. For his part, the president this weekend remained silent on the issue. The students and many are looking forward the midterm elections. Will we see a real impact come November? Yeah, robin. No question this could be a really major issue in the elections. Something we haven't seen in decades. It's likely to put Republicans on defense. One thing is very clear. These young people are note rate issued. They're registering people to vote. They're going to keep the issue of gun control front and center. That is very clear. They're marching for charn.

