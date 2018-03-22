Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg speaks out on data scandal

First Facebook's CEO mark Zuckerberg breaking his silence when we learned 50 million users, Facebook users affected by that data scam. He apologized vowing to do better and saying he'd be happy to testify before lawmakers if it's the right thing to do. Rebecca Jarvis back with us this morning. Hey, Rebecca. Good morning, that's right. With the backlash mounting and many wondering whether their information is truly safe on Facebook, the founder and CEO says I'm really sorry. And I'm really sorry that this happened. Reporter: Overnight on CNN, Mark Zuckerberg speaking publicly for the first time in the wake of that privacy scandal affecting up to 50 million users. Our responsibility now is to make sure that this doesn't happen again. We're going to go now and investigate every app that has access to a large amount of information from before we locked down our platform. Reporter: Promising anyone whose data may have been affected will soon be able to find out. And also nearly daring lawmakers to regulate him. I actually room not sure we shouldn't be regulated. You know, I think in general technology is an increasing -- increasingly important trend in the world and I actually think the question is more what is the right regulation. Reporter: But the backlash is growing. Singer Cher tweeting she had deleted her Facebook account calling the decision very hard but necessary. And thousands sharing the hashtagdeletehashbook blueing the co-founder ofwhatsapp. Tweeting to his thousands of followers, it's time. Delete Facebook. Facebook also now facing a proposed class action lawsuit and calls from those in Washington for strict regulations. We need to come in and think long and hard about these threats and Facebook and other internet provider types need to come in and talk to us about what they're doing internally. Reporter: Users learning more and more about what Facebook knows about you and how they're finding out. What kind of data is Facebook collecting on its use jers. Facebook is not only tracking your behavior on the app itself but it's also tracking you around the web using a series of web trackers. It's aware of more than what you're doing on Facebook itself. Reporter: What does Facebook know about you? On Facebook, go to your settings, tap ads then click your information, then your categories. We showed these Facebook users who say they only filled out basic details what's up for grabs on their own profiles. The fact that they know I'm in libraries and use an iPhone 7, the fact that I have liberal politics. I'm away from my family and away from my hometown, yeah, it's weird to see that Facebook knows that. Really eye opening. Rebecca, stick with us. We want to bring in Dan Abrams our chief legal analyst. This is all eye opening but essentially isn't this the way Facebook was built. It's free. You put information in and advertisers know how to target you. How is this different and does it make them legally vulnerable with the first lawsuit now filed. It is possible but it won't be an easy case for them. Remember how this happened, right? A person goes in, givers a personality quiz. People agree to take the test and, therefore, their friends became vulnerable to this as a result. Now, you can argue that that was a Facebook problem, right? That shouldn't have been the case, and they've made changes since then, that a developer app shouldn't have been able to give access to all this information about friends just because one person agrees to fake this personality quiz. The fundamental problems legally are, number one, there are terms of service with Facebook. You'll have lawyers poring through every single word in the terms of service. But there are big warnings on Facebook in all caps that say things like, you know, we're not promising you that your privacy is protected. Effectively mistakes have happened. We're not responsible for what third parties do, et cetera, so the argument will be twofold. Number one, these people agreed to do it and, number two, the terms of service. You often say the dry cleaners in large print we're not responsible for your clothes but you will Matt they are. You can claim you're not responsibility, the dry cleaner with the ticket on the back, no matter what happens we're not responsible for your garments and yet they are. Meaning it they're negligent you can't sign that away. The argument will be Facebook was designed in a faulty way and knew or should have known there were problems. Those will be the legal arguments but they're not that easy to win because the terms of service still do matter. Rebecca, you've been excellent in showing us what to do to be aware of what we put out there and scale it back. When you scale it back you block yourself from doing things. We can show people how to go onto Facebook and block some of the information apps are goating on you. If you go on your Facebook page and take a look and go to this dropdown bar and choose settings right here, go then from settings to this location right here, it says apps, choose apps, click on apps and that will take you to all of the apps that are currently logged in with Facebook. The most important thing you can do to restrict this is to turn the flplatform to off. That will restrict all of your apps from getting access to Facebook but keep in mind this then means you can no longer log in with Facebook on those apps. That's crazy. About a dozen apps logged in. Part of the legal argument will be people could have done more themselves to protect their privacy if they wanted to. We'll try to help everyone. Rebecca, Dan, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.