Transcript for Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter speaks out on 'GMA' 50 years after his death

And we are honoring the reverend martin Luther king Jr. This morning on the 50th anniversary of his assassination and joining us now are his son martin Luther king III, his wife andrea and 9-year-old daughter Yolanda from Memphis, Tennessee. I want to say thank you all so much for joining us on what is I'm sure a hectic day for you. Thank you. Martin, I want to start with you. Your father fought so much for racial equality. And what would he say in your opinion about the state of race relations today? Well, first of all, thank you for the question. I don't know that anybody can say exactly what he would say but he certainly had and talked about eradicating poverty, race im, militarism and violence and when we took at the state of race relations we've made dramatic progress in 50 years, but we're nowhere near where we need to be and I think he'd be disappointed with some of the discourse that we see. But he be very excited to see these student-led movements. High school student-led movements and excited go the me too movement and very excited about what black lives matter are doing, all of these are nonviolent movements and he would know Wes a nation can, must and will do better. And his dream lives on as you said, rtin. Yolanda, you're 9 years old and you're following in your grandfather's footsteps. You gave a speech at the March for our lives event. We'll take a quick look at that. My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world. Period. Yolanda, what do you think your grandfather would say about what you said? Well, I think that he would -- he would be in like -- he would be impressed of all the work that we're doing, but we're not where we're supposed to be. And I -- Iell you what, you know what, it's okay, my dear, because you said all you need to say in front of that brig crowd and everybody got your message loud and clear and andrea, andrea and martin, really quickly, was it hard for you just the thought of Yolanda going in front of that big crowd? You know, it was a bit difficult, but because she has been so interested in the issue for so long and so passionate about it and wanted to do it, it was natural and the way in which she -- We lost our feed there, apologies to the king family. Really appreciate them for being with us and we'll go over to rob

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.