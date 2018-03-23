Transcript for What to know about the massive Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales

Now to our "Gma" cover story that we have. Hundreds of toys "R" us stores start to close across the country and we're all mourning the loss and going when we were kids and taking your kids now. Big savings on the way and Becky Worley has more on how we can score and when. I went to two toys "R" us stores yesterday. I'm a toys "R" us kid too and one like most of the stores in the country is starting sales today. But at the other, sales have been raging for two weeks already and it gave me an insider's view on how to maximize the discounts on this unfortunate going out of business sale. Toys "R" us, liquidating its 735 stores across the country and that means consumers will be hunting deals. We checked out this toys "R" us in emeryville, California, that's closing earlier. It's two to three week as head of the other stores nationwide. A lot of toy, up to 50% off. It's like a sneak peek to the expected coming discounts nationwide. Shelves of popular toys with prices even slashed beyond that 50%. Christmas items, action figures and lots of nontoys like strollers, pack and plays and car seats 30% off the prices we could find online. While toys "R" us isn't releasing many details we think this is an exception. Most stores are just getting started like this one I visited last night in Dublin, California. Hardly any discounts. These are the same scacars that I saw at the other toys "R" us but at the original price. Managers at this store saying they'll start the sales today. So what tactics can help you make the most of a liquidation sale? As you wait three, four weeks down the line, the prices are thoroughly slashed down to the bare bones. Reporter: But be careful. There will be no customer service. No refund policy. Nothing. Two word, parents, birthday presents. Will your kid as tend, one, two, 47 birthday parties this year. Yeah, mine too so a little prior planning can get you significant savings on this staple of parent purchases, David. Yeah, you probably have a couple of birthday parties this weekend. I got some items you found and the hot wheels in your piece, a favorite of mine growing up and the spinner. Talk us through some of what you found. Yeah, we're going to start with the really popular hatchimals. He'll chirp at you. The kids love these. Originally $10, 50% off at toys "R" us. Hot wheels you mentioned. I found them for $4 online but again, 50% off at toys "R" us. Fidget spinners, just under 3 bucks online. I got it for 60% off. The discounts are real. They are real. One thing that we showed that -- that you showed us, you found the discount in one store but not every store has that yet. There is a wait depending which location you're going to. If your store is just starting the sales now, well then the longer you wait, the bigger the discounts but the longer you wait, the more the inventory is defeated so to harken back to a day when inventory of toys was really limited I found a piece of my childhood on sale, this cabbage patch doll, 80% off but you got to wait. I would have gotten you one if I knew. Becky Worley, we love you. We love you, Becky. We love toys "R" us too. I'm a toys "R" us kid and we're all thinking about the 30,000 people who will lose their jobs. It's a bittersweet thing but celebrate by buying up some of these toys in the stores. Right, Becky. Right, David. Also, go, Syracuse. Go, 'Cuse, over to you. Now to two big health

