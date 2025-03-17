Conor McGregor at White House for meeting with Trump on St. Patrick's Day
UFC superstar Conor McGregor is at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump on St. Patrick's Day.
McGregor appeared in the briefing room with press secretary Karoline Leavitt and took some questions from reporters.
"Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness," he said as he railed against the Irish government's handling of immigration and other issues.
Trump expressed his admiration for McGregor when he met with Ireland's Taoiseach Michael Martin last week. When asked who his favorite Irish person was, Trump responded: "I do happen to like your fighter ... Conor's great."
McGregor is a controversial figure who's faced several misconduct allegations throughout his career. Last fall, a civil jury in Ireland found him liable of sexual assault. McGregor had denied the accusations.