White House border czar Tom Homan defended the administration's decision not to comply with a federal judge's order to turn around deportation flights in the air during an appearance on Fox News on Monday morning.

"It wasn't until this flight was already [in] international waters heading down to El Salvador that the judge made some comment about returning the flights. We are already in international waters. We are outside the borders of the United States. I'm the border czar. Once you are outside the border, you know, it is what it is," Homan said.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside of the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Homan said that there would be "another flight every day" when asked about what's next for immigration efforts.

"We are going to make this country safe again. I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest president in the history of my life. And we are going to make this country safe again. I'm proud to be a part of this administration. We are not stopping. I don't care what the judges think. I don't care what the Left thinks. We're coming," Homan said.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart