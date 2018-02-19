Transcript for Meet the history-making male Olympic ice skaters

We have more on the olympics now. The American figure skaters missed medals this weekend. But they made history with their incredible jumps. Amy had a chance to speak with the group's rising star. 17-year-old Victor Zhou. I had fun watching him do it. It was beautiful to witness on the ice. Americans making huge headlines in men's figure skating. Yeah, we may have come up short for a individual medal. There were no shortage of stars when team usa hit the ice. The U.S. Men's figure skating team glided their way into history and the hearts of the nation. Even though they narrowly missed the podium in the individual competition. Nathan Chen bouncing back and breaking records. And another quad jump. Reporter: The 18-year-old becoming the first on limp yak to land six quadruple jumps in the men's long program, jumping from 17th to 5th in the men's singles events and earning his personal best score. He's not going home empty handed. Also winning a bronze for the United States in the team event. Along with Adam Rippon becoming a favorite at this year's games. Winning over fans not only for his sharp skating school and social media vaf I have, but his confidence on and off the ice. What are you most looking forward to? Girl, I'm ready. I'm here, I'm at the olympics. Reporter: At only 17, Vincent Zhou is the teen behind this incredible performance. Oh, there it was clean. Reporter: On the right blade, a good start. Becoming the first person to ever cleanly land the quad Lutz at the games. Did you know you were going to do it? I have been training for over a year now. I didn't think about making olympic history. Reporter: You didn't think about it? It wasn't until afterwards I saw the buzz. I realized I did make history. Reporter: When you go back home, what does it look like? Does training start right away? I'm not sure. I would want to start training right away. Reporter: He says he's look ahead to 2022 in beijing. He's owning his moment. Writing this post after Saturday's competition. I placed sixth among the best skarts in the history of the sport. I'm so brr prohave proud to do so for the U.S. My place is here. My time is now. What did that mean? You're looking toward to future? I hear people saying many I Miami is not now. My spot light will come. But I feel like how I skated, I'm going to be up there, too. I have the motivation. The desire. I have the work ethic. I have the talent. Reporter: Oh, and did he ever have emotion, too. When he nail that routine. I was in the stands. Watching him fall to his knees. And weep with joy. It was just such a beautiful moment. I have to say, after sitting down with all of the athletes, it with us so gre-- was so great to see the pride. It was about appreciating and enjoying this incredible moment that each one of them have worked so hard to achieve. For Zhou and Chen, they're still teenagers. I think we'll hear name names quite a bit over the next few years. I'm sure we are. It's amazing. You're doing an amazing job, as well, Amy. Thank you so much. We appreciate that.

