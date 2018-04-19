Protesters expected at a Philadelphia Starbucks today The CEO of Starbucks will meet with two black men in Philadelphia who were arrested after one of them allegedly asked to use the restroom without buying something. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.

Starbucks 911 arrest audio released The former Starbucks manager whose telephone call initiated the controversial arrest of two African-American men at her downtown Philadelphia store was released by police Tuesday.

Outcry over arrests at Starbucks "The View" co-hosts react to arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks after witnesses say they were doing nothing but sitting at a table.

CEO wants to meet with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks The Starbucks manager involved in the arrest is no longer on the job.

Starbucks to give 175,000 workers 'racial bias education' The CEO has apologized to two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks.