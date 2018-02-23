Transcript for Midwest flooding forces people from homes

Now to that flooding across the midwest and new concerns as more rain moves in. Rivers are already rising forcing people from their homes and leading to those dramatic rescues. Alex Perez is in Elkhart, Indiana, where they've declared a state of emergency. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning. There are actually two rivers that meet in this area. Residents have been scrambling. Take a look. This is what a huge chunk of this neighborhood looks like. The water is just not receding quickly enough. This morning, a united flight skidding off the runway in green Bay, Wisconsin, passengers rushed off the plane in the freezing rain while rising floodwaters endangering millions. The rivers so high hundreds of people now evacuating. I'm heartbroken I can't stay there and try to save it but I mean you can't fight what they're doing either. Reporter: Much of Michigan state university's campus completely submerged. The steadily rising waters forcing many rescues including a police officer in Washington county, Pennsylvania. The top of his patrol car barely visible. Animals too needing help. Drenched horses in Indiana led through neck deep water to safety. Down in Texas, these homes are now left with water on their doorsteps. Backyards turned into ponds. Everything in the backyard I just kind of like gone. Reporter: And the St. Joseph river has crested, but more rain is on the way and it's expected to remain at major flood stage through the weekend. Robin. All right, thank you, Alex.

