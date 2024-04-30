Man with sword arrested after multiple people stabbed near London tube station

"This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned," police said.

LONDON -- A man has been arrested after driving a car into a home in east London before getting out and attacking members of the public with a sword, according to police.

The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. local time when the Metropolitan Police in London were alerted to a “serious incident” taking place in Hainault, east London, to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area and multiple people being stabbed, according to a police statement detailing the early morning incident.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers,” the Met Police said. “Police in London have been called and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.”

"This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan. "People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

The area in London where police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested. Peter Kingdom/AP

Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in now in police custody.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the number of victims involved in the attack or their medical conditions.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects,” police said. “This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

The investigation is currently ongoing and authorities are expected to release more information on the stabbings once more information is available.