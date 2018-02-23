Transcript for Missouri governor indicted after sex scandal

We'll talk to Amy about the olympics coming up. That sex scandal rocking Missouri first. Governor Eric greitens has been indicted accused of trying to blackmail a former lover by threatening to release a photo he took and linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: The former Navy S.E.A.L. And married father of two was arrested yesterday after a grand jury found probable cause that the Missouri governor had broken a state law, taking a semi-nude photo of a woman without her permission. The governor of the show me state is in hot water this morning. On Thursday a grand jury indicted Eric greitens charging him with invasion of privacy alleging the Missouri governmenter, the defendant, knowingly photographed his mistress in a state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and content of her and youloaded it in a way that allowed access via a computer. But if you believe Missouri needs to change direction -- Reporter: In January greitens who is married with two children, ran for election on a platform of family values. Most importantly I am a very proud husband and father. Reporter: He admitted to having an affair with his hairdresser back in March of 2015 before running for governor. This was a consensual relationship. Reporter: But greitens denies claims made by his mistress and her ex-husband that greitens bound her hands, blindfolded her and took a partially nude photo of her to use as blackmail to keep her silent. There was no blackmail, there was no violence. The mistake that I made was that I was engaged in a consensual relationship with a woman who wasn't my wife and it's a mistake for which I am deeply sorry. Greitens was released Thursday without having to post bond. His lawyer says he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges. Factual question at the heart of this, did he take the photo? Do prosecutors have it? Did he take the photo? Was it without her concept then did he transmit it via a computer. If he just took the photo and didn't transmit meaning you have to have been nude in the photo without concept, but if he didn't send it that would be a misdemeanor. If he sent it via a computer that turns night a felony. But what if he took the photo, didn't send it but told her if you say anything -- That could be a different kind of crime. So he's not being charged here with blackmail, extortion, et cetera. This is the invasion of privacy law under -- in Missouri law which basically says taking photo, partial or full nudity without consent and transmitting it via computer. Is there any way we'd be seeing this kind of indictment if they didn't have the photo? I don't think so. It's interesting because he's not answering the question of did you take a photo or not. You have to believe that they have a photo but this all came from which is so fascinating her ex-husband recording a conversation with her, Missouri being a one-party state with regard to recording a conversation so recording that conversation by ex-husband was legal and that's what sort of led to all this information coming out and the reason they're doing it now today is because this is a three-year statute of limitations. This happened allegedly in March of 2015. The statute of limitations would be expiring within about a month. He could face jail time if convicted but often you see with politicians they reach deals where if you leave office they'll drop the charges. I think -- I don't know that he's going to do that. I think that -- I think that if there were a deal made here, it would be try to make it a misdemeanor instead of a felony which fundamentally changes the kind of time you're facing behind bars. Thanks very much.

