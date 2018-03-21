Transcript for Mudslide-devastated California towns brace for downpour

Out east it is the snow, but out west there is a threat from the rain. Major downpours coming that could hit the same areas that were devastated by recent mudslides. ABC's kayna Whitworth is on the ground in montecito, this morning, with more. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Actually just started raining here. People are under mandatory evacuation orders. Many of them for the third time this month. It's affecting some 30,000 people. Now, we are expecting more rain in this storm than we saw during that January 9th storm that killed 21 people and destroyed homes like the one here behind me. So right now they have brought in the National Guard. Santa Barbara fire is pre-positioning vehicles and they have extra staff on hand, as well. And they have cleared 50,000 truckloads of debris from catch basins in the area all in preparation for this storm. We are expecting the heaviest rainfall tonight and we remain in a flash flood watch through Thursday. Michael. All right, thank you so much, kayna. We'll have the latest on these storms all morning long.

