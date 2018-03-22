Transcript for Mudslides, flash floods threaten Southern California homes

Out west they're facing severe weather. Southern California is on alert for flash flooding and mudslides. Kayna Whitworth is in Santa Barbara and has the latest. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Hey, robin. Good morning, entering the part of the day that authorities are the most concerned about here, they're expecting heavy bouts of rain for the next seven hours so the threat of another massive debris flow like that one there right behind me, that remains very high. So they have closed schools and evacuated 30,000 people. They're also bringing in extra troops including the national Guard. Yesterday the Santa Barbara bra fire department showed me how they're preparing for a second day of rain. They're been working around the clock since January 9th to prepare us for this, for our upcoming storms. Reporter: Authorities clearing out basins, getting ready for possible debris to come down the hillside taking out more than 50,000 truckloads in advance of the storm. There was five hopes here and this is exactly the way it looked that morning. Reporter: On January 9th, this was completely overflowing. This was one of the major debris flows so we are about 15 feet above this creek but when you look at that mud line, I mean we would have been ten feet underwater standing right here. Under debris. Talking 30 feet of debris and mud and water, just, you know, coming over this. Reporter: So scary. Keeping a close eye here on creeks just like this one and right now it is working exactly how it's supposed to but you can see the damage here, left over by that January 9th storm and authorities tell me they have surveyed the mountaintops and there is a lot more debris that could come down these hillsides so, robin, these next few hours are absolutely critical. Yes, they are. People in that area have been through so, so much. Thank you. The east and west. All right, kayna, thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.