Transcript for Mueller obtains evidence about Seychelles meeting

There is another big velopment in the Russia investigation no ABC news lrned of new quesons about the ressional testimonyf Erik prince, the founderf blackwater, major trump campaign supporter. Those questions now being looked at by special counsel Robert Mueller. Pierremas is in washington with this exclusireport. Good morning, re. Reportegeorge, good morning. That's right. Today we have new detailsbout thecial counsel obtaining documents fromew key witness in the Russia investigation. Sources teg ABC news ose documents ap to call into Quon the congressional testim of a prominent trump supporter. Erik prince, trump supporter blackwater security found leaving a house intelnce commit frustrated. I wasted four hrs of my life on that. Reporter: That very testimony is now drawingreasing rutiny from the special unsel. The brother of education secretary Betsy Devos was irritated by Democrats raise questions about meeting had with a Russian with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Half a world away at th Seychelles islands in the D before trump's inauguration. Weird fishing expedition questions. Reporter: He suggested to houseestigators he met put ally dimitrioff. In't flyhere to meet a Russian guy, he . He ded possible Bess opportunities with officials from the United Arab Emirates D said they suggested he meet with therussian. Butprince's testimony is now G revisited because of George Nader, a lebanese-american with internatiol connections. Sources tell ABC news Robert Mueller has obtained documents fromader that appear T conflict with ce's testimo about the Seychelles encounter. Nader now a key witness has testified before Mueller's G jury ateast four times. Sources Y among the documents Mueller has secured are those suggesting Nader met with prince at the Pierre hotel in new Y city on januard, 2017 an that wn 24 hours, nad sent prince detaile bio information ondimitrioff showing he was a powerful Putin ally. A week later prince was in the seychellesing a beer W dimitrioff and Nader ss hs at the meeting. Ince dd going to the ychelles as a representative of T trump transition and a spokesman tells us he stands by what he told Ress. S of this investigation is wide. Thanks very mu.

