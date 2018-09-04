Multistate manhunt for man accused of killing his mom, friend

The suspect, Casey Lawhorn, is on the run after allegedly posting on Facebook and calling authorities about the alleged crime, police said.
2:08 | 04/09/18

Transcript for Multistate manhunt for man accused of killing his mom, friend
Thank you. To a franticultistate manhunt for a man accused of killinis own mothend a friendring chillinai on a new delet Facebook post. Police assuming the suspect is still on the loose armed dangs and Steve osunsami joins us with the latest.hey, Steve. Reporter: Good mornto you, David. The post the says he takes fullpoibility for thes alleged cs and also hs been suicidance high school. Authorities across T states tenne, Mississippi and georgire destely searching this 23-year-old who the believe isrmed and dangerous. Ey say Casey lawhornas alreadyilled his mother and a friend. He calledice himself to report the crimes. He is calling innd saying at J rossoad location Abt three hours ago killed two people and is threang to kill himself. Reporter: When police raced this home outside chat flooding ga theyound two victims gunshot wounds but no sign owh except for what they're calling aigital confession T he left onis Facebook page andin been delete most too diflto share. Ar 1:30 I shot killed my ther and alose friend of mine with Alen pops 2 I had hed both werg to be quick and efficient. Didn't want my mom to suf to die I horror, to with thewledge that H son did it. Susaid that he H left the S and is mentally unstable and suicide Attal this time. Reporter: Police found H abandoned nearly 350 miles awayea vosber Mississippi. Ir they thought he had ot himself and W still inside the this morning they're hoping capture him alive. We don'tw where he's at.we're going to assume he's armed dangerous. Reporter: Whn claimed to have written that Facebook mess from inside this car adding that I've spent a lot of time thinking a murder, wondering what it feels L but I' barelyelt anything. Police say theyeen him driving a gold taurus. At point getting gas ine county, Georgia. David. All T, still searching this morning. E osunsami, our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

