Transcript for Multistate manhunt for man accused of killing his mom, friend

Thank you. To a franticultistate manhunt for a man accused of killinis own mothend a friendring chillinai on a new delet Facebook post. Police assuming the suspect is still on the loose armed dangs and Steve osunsami joins us with the latest.hey, Steve. Reporter: Good mornto you, David. The post the says he takes fullpoibility for thes alleged cs and also hs been suicidance high school. Authorities across T states tenne, Mississippi and georgire destely searching this 23-year-old who the believe isrmed and dangerous. Ey say Casey lawhornas alreadyilled his mother and a friend. He calledice himself to report the crimes. He is calling innd saying at J rossoad location Abt three hours ago killed two people and is threang to kill himself. Reporter: When police raced this home outside chat flooding ga theyound two victims gunshot wounds but no sign owh except for what they're calling aigital confession T he left onis Facebook page andin been delete most too diflto share. Ar 1:30 I shot killed my ther and alose friend of mine with Alen pops 2 I had hed both werg to be quick and efficient. Didn't want my mom to suf to die I horror, to with thewledge that H son did it. Susaid that he H left the S and is mentally unstable and suicide Attal this time. Reporter: Police found H abandoned nearly 350 miles awayea vosber Mississippi. Ir they thought he had ot himself and W still inside the this morning they're hoping capture him alive. We don'tw where he's at.we're going to assume he's armed dangerous. Reporter: Whn claimed to have written that Facebook mess from inside this car adding that I've spent a lot of time thinking a murder, wondering what it feels L but I' barelyelt anything. Police say theyeen him driving a gold taurus. At point getting gas ine county, Georgia. David. All T, still searching this morning. E osunsami, our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.