Transcript for Natalee Holloway's mother files $35M lawsuit over TV show

But we'll begin with the mother of Natalee Holloway, suing over that TV series about her daughter's disappearance in aruba. Now calling the series fake and saying it was bogus from the start. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with the story, and her mother Beth seeking $35 million. We all remember the extensive news coverage of her disappearance while on a high school trip and the authorities' inability to find her body or bring charges against her suspected killer. 13 years later her mother says a TV series masquerading as a documentary investigation tricked her putting her through weeks of agony. This lead we have on a person who states that he was directly involved in disposing of Natalee's remains. It was a true crime series that grabbed headlines. 12 years and we still have nothing. Reporter: 12 years after Alabama teen Natalee Holloway went missing on the island of aruba, but this morning, Natalee's mother Beth outraged. He disposed of my daughter's body while she was alive. Reporter: Suing oxygen media and the producers of "The disappearance of Natalee Holloway" for $35 million calling the show a preplanned farce and a hoax. The primary suspect, Joran van Der sloot, the son of a judge. Reporter: It aired last summer and appeared to follow Beth's ex-wife and Natalee's father Dave Holloway on his quest for and the and included an alleged informant who claimed he held Dutch teen Jordan van Der sloot dispose of Natalee's body after she allegedly died of a drug overdoes. He was never charged. I can take you to where I got the remains. Reporter: Twitty who spent years in the public eye looking for her daughter saying in the suit she was tricked into providing her DNA to test bone fragments they said might belong to Natalee without Beth knowing it would be used for a TV show. It came back human. From either Natalee or somebody else. Reporter: According to the lawsuit producers knew prior to the final episode that those bones could not be matched to Natalee despite tipping to hype their series. Twitty accusing the network of delaying the results to maximize their ratings and profit. Adding Beth truly believed the show had found Natalee but she was forced to wait nearly two months to discover the truth. A spokesperson for oxygen addressed the complaint saying the show followed Dave Holloway's search and including a lead he received. The company said it also hoped that lead would provide closure for the family. Van Der sloot, robin, is in prison after he was convicted of murdering a young woman in Peru in 2010. Let's bring out Dan Abrams and sunny Hostin. This is just, oh, my gosh. I mean, does she have a case here. Well, look, you know, typically this kind of case would come from Joran van Der sloot saying I was portrayed falsely and I'm going to sue. She was saying she was effectively tricked. There is an interesting wrinkle in Alabama law, something called the tort of outrage and in December of last year, the Alabama supreme court expanded it and said there are more situations where you can sue under the tort of outrage and the definition is when something is so extreme in degree as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency and be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized society. That is the claim. Isn't that where we are? It's basically the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress and she's saying not only did I give my DNA, they tricked me into giving it and I didn't even know it was for a television series. So what are the other key issues here? I think the DNA is really the key issue because if they truly misrepresented the facts and didn't even tell her that the DNA was going to be used for a television series and, robin, get this, she I watching the television series along with everyone else to find out the results. That is truly outside the bounds of decency. If it happened as she laid it out they have a potential -- it is not an easy case. What could be the possible defense here. I think the defense will be factual and legal. Right? My guess is they'll say there is no valid legal claim here under the law that they can pursue and number two they'll dispute the facts and say, this is not true that we mislead and we tricked and all the things that she alleges in the lawsuit. Well, see, this is what people -- on the surface there is no one that would disagree it's horrible. Sure. But the liable part of it is where -- It's tough and these cases are oftentimes unsuccessful but many of them settle as well because no one wants this fallout but I will say this, in front of a jury, this is a very emotional case. You get me in front of a jury with one mommy on that jury and that mother is going to really I think identify with Natalee Holloway's grief and -- Beth Holloway's grief and the fact she may very well have -- Her anguish. -- Tricked. The key is getting it past the judge because they'll make a motion to dismiss and they're going to say this case should be thrown out as a matter of law that there's no valid claim here. If they're able to survive that first motion -- This would settle. I'd be nervous. This would settle. It won't see the light of date. That becomes the key question. Do they survive that first legal hurdle? All right. We'll see what happens. And we'll see you on "The view." That's right. 11:00. A lot of hot topics to discuss. Dan, thank you. George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.