-
Now Playing: #NeverAgain protesters speak out in their words
-
Now Playing: Life sentence for couple who met, married in same courtroom they met in on jury duty
-
Now Playing: What to know about the massive Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales
-
Now Playing: Expert DIY Easter egg decorating tips
-
Now Playing: Running a food truck is a lot harder than it looks, study finds
-
Now Playing: The most popular Easter candy by state
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Must-haves to pamper yourself with
-
Now Playing: Hospital workers turn mask into a Stormtrooper helmet for boy who uses it
-
Now Playing: Mom launching toy store for kids with autism, special needs
-
Now Playing: White lion licks and paws at toddler behind glass enclosure
-
Now Playing: Parents of 12-year-old girl who committed suicide speak out about cyberbullying
-
Now Playing: Entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson and his daughter on how to love your job
-
Now Playing: San Francisco sues home improvement service
-
Now Playing: Baby in the House: Rep. Megan Jones brings baby to work at Iowa state house
-
Now Playing: Couple celebrates 55 years of marriage by recreating their first date
-
Now Playing: Artist transforms used tea bags into miniature paintings
-
Now Playing: Instagram account seeks to empower girls by recognizing their commonality
-
Now Playing: DIY celebrity beauty hacks for $10 and under
-
Now Playing: Meet 3 families with 3 different approaches to homeschooling
-
Now Playing: Family reunited with dog mistakenly flown to Japan