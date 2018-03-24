Transcript for #NeverAgain protesters speak out in their words

Hi my name is Michaela Manningham Martin here at Miami Beach and I am marching because. I am a fellow Douglas evil and a marching for those who denied it but I am Monday Bangalore I'm home at the march for our lives he stint. And we are marching today because we are tired of living in fear. And it scared and I can hear lots and and then I buy. It then they eat yet he added that. My name is Jeremiah god being on in Washington DC tonight margin because enough is enough. It's not about Democrats and Republicans it's about coming together and I'll find his. And organizing it is big PNIC. Because didn't have to die in this school but getter is living accident right. My name and campaign team. My name's Joseph I mean yeah. Ray Allen classes to learn but. I can think about me I'm organized to mark eyes. In Annapolis this because we want to make a difference is like all the students educators and civilians today. I mean there aren't around I'm on my front lines of Los. And I'm Martinique and I'm tired of being Marines it was one. Hi my name is Katie Evans and I am not landmark brown eyes and Little Rock, Arkansas. I'm marching against gun violence emerging thinking our schools churches just in general. All students all people deserve to be safe. My name again to Coca marching in the hub in March paralyzed. And I'm marching because I guys I have a blaze. The power to make a change in this country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.